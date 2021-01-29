Amber Alert issued for two missing girls in South Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls out of South Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jazmine Brown, 12, and Markevia Wright, 13, were both last seen in the Homestead area and may be in the company of 16-year-old Keon Kiser.

The girls were last seen Monday, Jan. 25 in the Homestead area, which is south of Miami.

FDLE says Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt with black biker shorts, and pink and yellow sandals.

Wright is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

Investigators say Kiser is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or dial 911.