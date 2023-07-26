SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead following a fiery crash involving a dump truck on Interstate 75 in Sumter County Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Tampa, a dump truck struck a guardrail at mile marker 314. Traffic cameras show that the truck caught fire and was surrounded by smoke.

#Breaking #Sumter – Fatal crash on I-75 involving a dump truck that struck a guardrail at MM314; all southbound lanes are closed as well as the inside northbound lane. One confirmed fatality. pic.twitter.com/YRv7HEKmFi — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) July 26, 2023

At this time, all southbound lanes on I-75 are closed, as well as the inside northbound lane.

WFLA News Channel 8 viewer Jodie Hanrahan shared footage of the crash as the flames surrounded the vehicles.

The footage shows citizens near the scene rush to help those involved in the crash escape from the fire. However, people were forced to run away from the flames after the vehicle began to make popping sounds.

Authorities have not yet released details on who the victim is or how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story.