Airspace violation in Washington, D.C., White House was on temporary lockdown

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The White House and the U.S. Capitol were put on temporary lockdown following an airspace violation in Washington D.C., according to law enforcement sources.

Fighter jets were mobilized.

The North Lawn of the White House was cleared.

The lockdown began shortly before 9 a.m. and was reported lifted about 20 minutes later.

Read the story on NBCNews.com.

