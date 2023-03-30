KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were shot at a Kissimmee shopping plaza on Thursday afternoon.

While investigating the shooting, police blocked off Vine Street between Main and Central as authorities worked to gather information.

According to the Kissimmee Police Department, two men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital. The third victim was driving by and was struck by a stray bullet.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

KPD has not released any information on the victims or the suspect at this time and Vine Street has since been reopened.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.