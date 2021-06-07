Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida’s Miami-Dade County say a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were fatally shot and three others were wounded by the woman’s boyfriend.

It happened early Monday at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base south of Miami.

News outlets report the 42-year-old man later killed himself as officers tried to negotiate with him outside the apartment.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in stable condition.

The 18-year-old was being treated for his injuries but a condition wasn’t available. Police didn’t release additional information. An investigation continues.

