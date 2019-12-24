Live Now
3 killed in Citrus crash; car hit head-on by driver in no-pass zone, police say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — All three occupants of a Kia sedan died on County Road 581 Tuesday when an SUV driving the opposite direction tried to pass cars in front of it and struck the sedan head-on.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the identities of the two parties involved.

According to FHP, the driver in a Toyota SUV was traveling north on CR-581 near East Amy Lane around 1 p.m. and tried to pass traffic in front of it in a no-passing zone. The driver entered the southbound lane to pass and collided head-on with the Kia sedan.

The SUV came to a rest in the middle of the roadway and caught fire. The driver survived, but suffered serious injuries. The sedan rotated to a final rest along the shoulder of the road. All three people inside the sedan died at the scene.

This story will be updated when FHP releases the names of the victims.

