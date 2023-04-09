ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were killed Sunday morning, including a suspect who allegedly shot at officers.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home at the 600 block of Grand Avenue in Orlando, around 2:25 a.m., for reports of a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, officers heard shots coming from inside the home, that’s when the suspect came out of the house and began firing at officers. According to OPD, two officers fired back at the suspect.

“A suspect walked out of the house, walked towards the officers, shot at the officers, the officers returned fire and the suspect fell,” Police Chief Eric Smith said.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley. He was taken to the hospital following the shooting, where he later died. According to officials, Daley shot and killed three people inside the home, including a teenager and a young child.

The victims were identified as 69-year-old Carola Fulmore, a 13-year-old girl, Damionna Reed, and a 7-year-old boy, Cameron Bouie. The 7-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

OPD said that the two officers who shot back at Daley were not hurt during the shooting.

At this time, the officers were put on paid leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.