2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people in the Tampa Bay area have been tested “presumptively positive’ for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.

The executive order issued from Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday said the two individuals include a Manatee County resident and a Hillsborough County resident.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the Manatee County patient did not have “travel history to countries identified for restricted travel by the CDC.” This patient is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by health officials.

Florida Health said the patient in Hillsborough County traveled to Italy. This patient is also isolated and will remain that way until being cleared.

To ensure the virus remains controlled and that residents and visitors in Florida remain safe, DeSantis has issued a public health emergency in the state following the two discoveries.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as little as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. The virus can spread from person to person contact, through small droplets from the nose or mouth, according to the Florida Department of Health. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

While there is no current vaccine available to prevent coronavirus, Florida Health recommends to do the following to avoid spreading the disease:

  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
  • Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue
  • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

The news of these cases comes shortly after Washington state health officials announce the second US death from coronavirus.

DeSantis will be holding a press conference in Tampa Monday morning at the Florida Department of Health Tampa Branch Laboratory.

Stick with News Channel 8 for the latest updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week"

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled "41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school"

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa"

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today"

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit"

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man robbed after Grindr meet"

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss