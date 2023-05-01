ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were injured following a shooting at the Hilton parking garage in downtown St. Petersburg Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers were dispatched following reports of shots fired around 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Bay Front Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

St. Pete Assistant Police Chief Mike Kovacsev said the two were shot during an altercation. Kovacsev added the male victim was a valet at the hotel.

According to authorities, police are still working to determine how the altercation occurred.

As of this report, police said the suspect is not in custody, however, the department is confident they’ll be able to make an arrest “very quickly.”

“We’re confident this will come together and we’ll be able to make an arrest on this and for the most part, the induvial is not in custody at this time, but we expect the investigation to progress very quickly and hopefully we’ll get this resolved soon,” Assistant Police Chief Kovacsev said.

The parking garage has been blocked off, but police will escort drivers in if access to the parking garage is needed.

