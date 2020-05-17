18-year-old shot, killed at Curtis Hixon park in downtown Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — An 18-year-old male was shot and killed at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park around midnight Sunday morning.
The Tampa Police Dept. said the call came in around 12:14. Forensics and crime scene investigators left the scene around 5 a.m.
The Tampa PD lieutenant told 8 On Your Side the police department is still searching for a shooter.
