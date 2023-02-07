TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex overnight.

According to officials, police were dispatched to Andover Place at Cross Creek apartment complex located at 10328 Venitia Real Ave. around 11:27 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO stated that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

WFLA 8 On Your Side reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as we receive it.