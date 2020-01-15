Breaking News
1 dead, children hospitalized after truck hits school bus in Hernando County

1 dead, children hospitalized after truck hits school bus in Hernando County

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_102856

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and several children are hospitalized after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus Wednesday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the individual who died was in the pickup truck, which rear-ended the bus.

The crash occurred near Bourassa Boulevard and Commercial Way as the school bus was on its way to Winding Waters K-8 in the Brooksville, Weeki Wachee area.

Seven of the 48 children on board the school bus are being transported to local hospitals for non life-threatening injuries. Some children were driven by their parents, others by an ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said the roadway will be closed for several hours.

A “care team” is in place at Winding Waters to help anyone who needs it.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss