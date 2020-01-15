1 dead, children hospitalized after truck hits school bus in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and several children are hospitalized after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus Wednesday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the individual who died was in the pickup truck, which rear-ended the bus.

The crash occurred near Bourassa Boulevard and Commercial Way as the school bus was on its way to Winding Waters K-8 in the Brooksville, Weeki Wachee area.

Seven of the 48 children on board the school bus are being transported to local hospitals for non life-threatening injuries. Some children were driven by their parents, others by an ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said the roadway will be closed for several hours.

A “care team” is in place at Winding Waters to help anyone who needs it.

LATEST STORIES: