PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has died and three others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the crash occurred at US 19, just north of Gateway Centre Blvd.

Authorities stated that three others were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries. At this time, police have not identified the deceased and have yet to announce the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators are still on the scene as the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.