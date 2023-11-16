TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died and another two people were injured in a shooting in the Palm River-Clair Mel area of Hillsborough County, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Thursday in the 7800 block of Rideout Road.

The sheriff’s office said one person died at the scene. The other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Clair-Mel Elementary School and Dowdell Middle Magnet School both went into “lock-in” status following the incident, but the sheriff’s office noted the shooting was not related to the school or any students.

There is still no word on what led to the shooting. The sheriff’s office said their investigation was active and ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.