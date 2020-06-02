1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired from car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night.

The shooting occurred near 22nd Street and Cayuga Street around 10:30 p.m.

Three victims were traveling when shots were fired from a second car and struck all three victims.

The victims drove to the parking lot of the Tampa Police Department District 3 office, where officers rendered aid.

All three were taken to a hospital, where one person died.

Tampa police said this does not appear to be a random act.

The shooting remains under investigation.