Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired from car in Tampa

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night.

The shooting occurred near 22nd Street and Cayuga Street around 10:30 p.m.

Three victims were traveling when shots were fired from a second car and struck all three victims.

The victims drove to the parking lot of the Tampa Police Department District 3 office, where officers rendered aid.

All three were taken to a hospital, where one person died.

Tampa police said this does not appear to be a random act.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss