Brandon’s new COVID-19 testing site open at night, on Saturdays

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is opening a new testing site in Brandon that will operate in the evenings and on Saturday.

This additional site will be convenient to residents who might be unable to go to the other sites operated in the county. It will operate on Monday and Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – Noon.

This new location is at 313 S Lakewood Drive in Brandon at Suncoast Community Health Centers. Residents must have a scheduled appointment to be tested, however you are allowed to walk or bike up to this location.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management says in addition to this site in Brandon, there are two more sites that are in the planning process.

