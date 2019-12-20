Brandon credit union robber got away with $120,000 in cash, new documents show

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The man accused of shooting two people while robbing a Brinks robber outside a Brandon credit union earlier this month got away with $120,000 in cash, a newly-released search warrant reveals.

“The suspect forcefully took a firearm and a bag from [the worker,]” the warrant says. “The bag contained approximately $120,000 in U.S. currency.”

The double shooting and robbery happened Dec. 6 outside the GTE Credit Union on Bloomingdale Avenue East in the Brandon area. The man who did it has not been identified and is still on the run.

According to deputies, the man approached a Brinks worker as he filled the ATM on the outside of the building and demanded the money.

“A struggle ensued and the suspect fired the handgun striking [the worker] multiple times,” the warrant reads.

A man waiting for his wife inside his car jumped in to help and was also shot, investigators say.

The suspect fled the scene in a Ford Mustang, the warrant says. That vehicle was located at Creek Bridge Apartments, not far from the credit union, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The car is believed to be the same Mustang taken during a carjacking in St. Petersburg in early November. A St. Petersburg Police Department spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side the carjacking happened outside a laundromat and the suspect fired on the car’s owner after the man handed over his car keys and wallet.

It’s believed the same suspect was also involved in a previous carjacking on Aug. 26, at the same St. Petersburg location.

Days after the Dec. 6 robbery and shooting in Brandon, the FBI linked the crimes to a prolific Tampa Bay robber.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tells 8 On Your Side that the man is wanted in five bank robberies over the past 14 months between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The reward for the man’s capture also been increased to $50,000 thanks to assistance from the FBI, CrimeStoppers, Brinks and Mid-Florida Credit Union.

LATEST HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY NEWS: