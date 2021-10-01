Brandon Blues and BBQ

Brandon Blues & BBQ Festival Blues & Food Festival coming to Westfield Brandon Town Center Event Field
Brandon is long overdue for a large Blues Festival of its own!


11:30a – 1:00p Memphis Lightning (Winner of the Suncoast Blues Society International Blues Challenge)
1:30p – 3:00p The Jukebox Johnnies
3:30p – 5:00p Dottie Kelly & Rock the House Band
5:30p – 7:00p Selwyn Birchwood (Local Blues Star with 5 albums topping the international blues charts)


Florida Penguin Productions presents the Brandon Blues & Food Festival coming to Westfield Brandon Mall’s event space next to the North Parking Lot of the mall. Free Parking. Kids 12 & Under FREE Admission. Adult General Admission is $20 at the gate, or $12 Early Bird Tickets are on sale until 10/1/2021. This event hosts 10 Local & Award-Winning BBQ Pitmasters serving up some delicious comfort food all day long. The number of amazing food options will make it tough to choose just one. We will also host a shop-local market with 30 handmade crafters & artisans from across the Tampa Bay area, plus sponsors and local businesses with free giveaways, door prizes, and event keepsakes for memories. Don’t forget to tag #followthepenguins on social media while you enjoy all the free photo stops around the event. Guests are encouraged to bring their beach/lawn chairs for maximum comfort. Seating tents, tables, & chairs will be available first come-first served. Coolers, outside food, and beverages are not allowed. Guests may bring unopened bottles of water for hydration. Beer & Alcohol sales in this event will benefit the Stano Foundation, a local 100% Volunteer & Donation based Tampa Bay non-profit. Donations will support their mission to send care packages to our troops overseas. More info about Paula Stano and her foundation can be found at https://stano.org/.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at https://floridapenguinproductions.com/event-ticket-listings Fans are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook or Eventbrite to get all the latest updates, weather, & contest info at https://bit.ly/brandonblues2021 WHEN & WHERE 10/9/2021 | 11:30a-7:00p Westfield Brandon Town Center | 459 Brandon Town Center Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Contact 727-674-1464 for questions about the event.

