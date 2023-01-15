TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NFL stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are returning to the New England Patriots… but only on the big screen.

In the new star-studded film dubbed “80 for Brady”, four best friends will “embark on a wild trip” to see Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Based on a true story, the movie is described as “four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.”

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER HERE

The film stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, and seven-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady.

The PG-13 movie is set to premiere in theaters on Feb. 3, 2023, but until then, fans can tune in to watch Brady attempt to go for another Super Bowl run as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Bucs vs. Cowboys game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.