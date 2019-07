BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of businesses, including a Publix have been evacuated as police investigate a suspicious package in Bradenton.

Bradenton police said several businesses were evacuated in the 7300 block of Manatee Avenue and that K9 units and a hazmat team are at the scene.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported at this time.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: