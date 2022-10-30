TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after a man “is not expected to survive” following a shooting on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant located at 2209 9th Street W.

According to authorities, the victim described as a 41-year-old Hispanic man had just left the bar when he was shot.

Police stated that the man was taken to a local hospital and is not expected to survive.

There is no additional information about the victim or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or email jeff.beckley@BradentonPD.com.