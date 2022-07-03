NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — A boy died after falling off the window from the 29th floor of a building in Manhattan Saturday morning, police said.

The 3-year-old child fell off the building along Third Avenue near East 123rd Street and landed on the fifth-floor scaffolding at around 11 a.m., officials said. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital. He died afterward, according to the NYPD.

Neighbors described their shock to PIX11 News Saturday night.

“They said that a child fell from the 29th floor,” Thelma Rollins said, “and I started crying.”

Another neighbor said she heard screaming from above before the boy’s fall. It sounded like fighting, she added.

“Then all of a sudden, you hear a thump … like a boom!” she continued.

An investigation by police is ongoing. They’re looking into what parents, or caregivers, were doing at the time that the boy fell.