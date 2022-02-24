Booming housing market | Jeff Borham of Team Borham at eXp Realty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A piece of legislation that would restrict classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity dubbed by critics the 'Don't Say Gay' bill will be debated and voted on Thursday in the Florida House.

House Bill 1557, entitled 'Parental Rights in Education,' bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3 or when it's not age- or developmentally appropriate.