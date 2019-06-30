‘Boom by the Bay’ looking for patriotic volunteers

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Want a chance to be a part of a new tradition in Tampa Bay? Well now’s your time. “Boom by the Bay” is looking for volunteers.

Want to be a part of our NEW 4th of July tradition? Sign up to volunteer at Boom by the Bay! We are looking for… Posted by City of Tampa on Friday, June 28, 2019

The new Independence Day event will be along Tampa’s waterfront.

Right now, the city is looking for volunteers to work at beer tents at the event. You must be 21 and older.

There are also other volunteer opportunities posted on their website.

You would need to be available from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. the night of the Fourth of July.

For more details, click here.