Bomb threat evacuates Longhorn Steakhouse in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Longhorn Steakhouse in Brandon was temporarily evacuated Friday night after deputies say someone called in a bomb threat.

A spokesperson says the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 6 p.m. from a man claiming he put a pipe bomb inside the restaurant.

Deputies responded to the Longhorn Steakhouse on Causeway Boulevard and immediately evacuated the building. During an initial sweep of the restaurant, deputies found a bag that a manager said was out of place.

The bomb squad was then called to the scene to assist. After a search of the backpack and the restaurant, deputies finally gave the all clear.

The sheriff’s office is now trying to figure out who made the initial call about the bomb.