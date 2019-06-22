Live Now
Bomb threat evacuates Longhorn Steakhouse in Brandon

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Longhorn Steakhouse in Brandon was temporarily evacuated Friday night after deputies say someone called in a bomb threat.

A spokesperson says the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 6 p.m. from a man claiming he put a pipe bomb inside the restaurant. 

Deputies responded to the Longhorn Steakhouse on Causeway Boulevard and immediately evacuated the building. During an initial sweep of the restaurant, deputies found a bag that a manager said was out of place.

The bomb squad was then called to the scene to assist. After a search of the backpack and the restaurant, deputies finally gave the all clear. 

The sheriff’s office is now trying to figure out who made the initial call about the bomb.

