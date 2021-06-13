Bolts fans and businesses charged up for Game 1 of the Lightning Semi-final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is a big day for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning play their first game in the Stanley Cup semi-finals, the puck drops at 3:00 pm.

The Lightning are starting a series at home for the first time this postseason as they take on the New York Islanders.

Teams did not meet during the condensed 56-game regular season, which was limited to divisional play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s opener is a best-of-7 rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning won that in six games.

Saturday, the Bolts held a drive-thru pep rally to get fans charged up. ‘Thunderbug’, the Bolts mascot, helped hand out free shirts, yard signs, and street hockey sticks.

8 On Your Side spoke with one woman from New York who said something that may surprise you.

“I’m a Long Islander, but I’m going to say ‘Go Bolts!’. I grew up on Long Island…but, Go Bolts!” said Gayle Dickerson, who went to the pep rally.

“It’s unbelievable, Bolts will win in 6 [is my prediction]…we’re going to win it back to back!” said another fan smiling out his car window.

8 On Your Side is speaking to businesses Sunday morning about the impact they’re seeing on game day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

