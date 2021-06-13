Bolts fans and businesses charged up for Game 1 of the Lightning Semi-final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is a big day for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning play their first game in the Stanley Cup semi-finals, the puck drops at 3:00 pm.

The Lightning are starting a series at home for the first time this postseason as they take on the New York Islanders.

Teams did not meet during the condensed 56-game regular season, which was limited to divisional play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s opener is a best-of-7 rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning won that in six games.

Saturday, the Bolts held a drive-thru pep rally to get fans charged up. ‘Thunderbug’, the Bolts mascot, helped hand out free shirts, yard signs, and street hockey sticks.

8 On Your Side spoke with one woman from New York who said something that may surprise you.

“I’m a Long Islander, but I’m going to say ‘Go Bolts!’. I grew up on Long Island…but, Go Bolts!” said Gayle Dickerson, who went to the pep rally.

“It’s unbelievable, Bolts will win in 6 [is my prediction]…we’re going to win it back to back!” said another fan smiling out his car window.

8 On Your Side is speaking to businesses Sunday morning about the impact they’re seeing on game day.

