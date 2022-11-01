TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coffee lovers drink up, Bolt Jolt coffee orders are back!

Dunkin’, the official coffee of Tampa Bay Lightning, is bringing back its special orders to keep fans running all season long.

The return of the Bolt Jolt orders will allow coffee lovers to order the personal coffee orders of Tampa Bay Lightning players. Participating Dunkin’ locations will have the featured drinks throughout the regular season with the order changing each month.

“Dunkin’ is excited to bring back Bolt Jolt coffee orders to help fans Be the Thunder outside of the arena,” said Erica Roomy, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager in a statement. “Hand-picked by Tampa Bay Lightning players, each beverage makes the perfect pre-or post-game pick me up to keep fans fueled throughout the season!”

Dunkin’ announced on Tuesday that this month’s featured Bolt Jolt is an iced vanilla latte with skim milk and a double shot of espresso.

The drink will be available starting Wednesday and will continue to be available until Nov. 29.