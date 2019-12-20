Boeing’s Starliner flies into wrong orbit while en route to ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH)Less than an hour after an Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule launched from the Space Coast on a test flight, NASA officials are reporting an issue.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine took to Twitter Friday morning to say that “the burn needed for a rendezvous with the ISS did not happen.”

Bridenstine said mission control is working the issue. Officials said controllers are looking at all their options and stress that the capsule is stable, at least for now.

WESH 2 News space expert Dan Billow said the Starliner separation happened as planned, but when the Starliner was supposed to fire its own engines to get into orbit, that did not happen, or did not happen the way it was supposed to.

The process is called insertion. If the engine firing of the Starliner does not happen, it falls back to earth.

“When NASA-TV goes blank and cuts off information, that is not a good thing,” Billow said.

NASA is officially calling the issue an “off-nominal insertion,” but it’s still unclear what that means for the rest of the flight.

