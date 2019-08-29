Body recovered from Tampa Bay after SUV goes off Howard Frankland Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have recovered a person’s remains after an SUV went off the Howard Frankland Bridge following a crash on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a male’s body was found near the bridge on Thursday. His identity is still unknown.

Troopers said a person was in a white 2006 Saturn SUV, driving in a reckless manner in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275, and started tailgating another driver.

Both drivers had tried to pass each other. The two vehicles collided after the Saturn tried to pass the Ford F150 and the truck moved into its path, according to the FHP’s report.

Troopers said the SUV flipped multiple times before it traveled over a concrete barrier and fell into the water.

The vehicle was removed from the bay hours later.

Further information regarding the driver was not immediately available.

Charges are pending, according to the report.

