Body found in St. Pete pond after police respond to partially submerged vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a pond in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning.

Police said the body and a vehicle were found partially submerged Tuesday morning at a pond in the area of 62nd Avenue NE and Bayou Grande Boulevard.

The body has been recovered, but crews are still working to recover the vehicle from the pond.

The person’s cause of death is unclear.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

This story is developing and will be updated.