Man’s body found in water near Hyatt hotel in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man’s body was recovered from the waters near the Hyatt Regency hotel in Sarasota.

Police said a passing boater found the body of an adult black male in the water near 37 Sunset Drive.

It’s unclear if the man’s death involved foul play. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

“Detectives are treating this as an unattended death investigation at this time. Detectives are also working with the Sarasota Police Department Victim Advocate to notify next of kin,” said Sarasota Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: