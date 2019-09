SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a roadway in Sarasota Monday morning.

Deputies found the body just after 4 a.m. near the corner of Cornish Court and Bahia Vista Street.

The body was identified as Robert R. Whitson, 34, of Bradenton, Florida.

Detectives urge anyone with information about Whitson’s recent whereabouts, as it could help their investigation, to call 941-861-4900.

LATEST STORIES: