Body-cam footage released of baby found in plastic bag

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA/NBC) – Georgia authorities have released video showing the moment an abandoned newborn baby was pulled from a plastic bag in the woods earlier this month.

The body-camera video shows the deputy ripping open the plastic bag and finding a crying baby girl with her umbilical cord still intact.

He puts the baby on a blanket and tries to comfort her. One of the first responders is heard saying, “She’s a sweetheart” as the baby wraps her hand around his finger.

She was then taken to a hospital for treatment where she’s in good condition.

This happened back on June 6 and investigators in Forsyth County say they still don’t know who the baby’s mother is.

They released this video hoping it will lead to credible information about the baby’s identity and how she ended up in the woods. The hospital staff has unofficially named her “Baby India.”