Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Body-cam footage released of baby found in plastic bag

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA/NBC) – Georgia authorities have released video showing the moment an abandoned newborn baby was pulled from a plastic bag in the woods earlier this month.

The body-camera video shows the deputy ripping open the plastic bag and finding a crying baby girl with her umbilical cord still intact.

He puts the baby on a blanket and tries to comfort her. One of the first responders is heard saying, “She’s a sweetheart” as the baby wraps her hand around his finger.

She was then taken to a hospital for treatment where she’s in good condition.

This happened back on June 6 and investigators in Forsyth County say they still don’t know who the baby’s mother is.

They released this video hoping it will lead to credible information about the baby’s identity and how she ended up in the woods. The hospital staff has unofficially named her “Baby India.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss