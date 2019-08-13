Body cam captures panic after Florida baby is locked in hot car

STUART, Fla. (WFLA) – Body camera footage captured the moments a mother watched police save her daughter from her locked car.

Christina Tufford told WPTV she took her 10-month-old daughter, Maddie, to a Lowe’s in Stuart to do some flower potting earlier this month.

When she got back to her car, WPTV says Tufford put Maddie in her car seat and used her remote start on her key to run the air while she emptied her shopping cart. She then reportedly placed her keys on the car seat and closed the door.

When Tufford returned to the driver’s side door to get inside, she discovered she had locked herself out, WPTV reported.

“All the doors locked and she was inside with the keys,” Tufford told the news station.

When attempts to reactivate her OnStar account failed, Tufford called police.

Tufford said the air in her car shut off right before Officer Kyle Osinga arrived.

“More panic was setting in because time was running out,” Tufford said.

Osinga said they worked with a tow truck driver to try to open the doors, but their attempt was unsuccessful.

“I check on the kid a little bit later and the kid is not okay anymore,” Osinga told reporters. “The head’s down and the eyes are closed. That’s when the adrenaline, that’s when I start to freak out.”

Osinga was eventually able to break the front passenger window with a window punch and unlock the doors, allowing Tufford to rescue her daughter.

“Very lethargic,” Tufford said. “[She] wasn’t breathing good, I happened to have a whole thing of water bottles, poured water on her.”

