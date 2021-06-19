Bodies recovered from plane crash in Florida river

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a river on the state line between Florida and Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the St. Marys River north of Jacksonville just before noon Friday. The Florida Times-Union reports that rescue workers from Nassau County, Florida, and Camden County, Georgia, responded.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the victims were an 18-year-old female student and a 66-year-old male flying instructor.

The plane had department from the nearby Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport in Florida. Officials say a dive team was called to help recover the plane from the river.

