Boat explodes into flames off of John’s Pass

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people suffered minor injuries when their boat exploded just before noon at John’s Pass Marina.

The St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue Department says the boat had just finished fueling up at the marina when the people on board turned on the engines, there was an explosion.

The boat was quickly engulfed in flames and the smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.











The two people on board immediately jumped into the water but suffered minor burns from the explosion.

“I was home and I looked outside my back yard and I saw a big plume of black smoke over the horizon,” said Jonathan Fuss.

He grabbed his camera and went to take photos.

“When I got over here, I saw just this boat engulfed in flames and all you could do was just hope and pray that whoever was on it got off safely because it was just absolutely horrific,” said Fuss.

The cause of the explosion and fire are now under investigation.