Blue Bell combines 3 cookie dough flavors to create new Cookie Dough Overload

News

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

BRENHAM, Tex. (KNWA) — Blue Bell has combined three cookie dough flavors to create its newest ice cream, Cookie Dough Overload.

Cookie Dough Overload is a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!”

Cookie Dough Overload is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“This is our first brand new flavor for 2020,” Robertson said. “And, we still have more to come, along with the return of other fan favorites.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit the link located here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay man, woman 'presumptively' test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man, woman 'presumptively' test positive for coronavirus"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19"

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19"

Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas"

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs"

Wendy's officially joins breakfast game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy's officially joins breakfast game"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida"

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co."

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss