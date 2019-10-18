Blue Bell announces Christmas Cookies ice cream flavor

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Blue Bell!

The ice cream maker announced it’s releasing its holiday flavor early this year.

Blue bell’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream went on sale Thursday!

The dessert is a combination of sugar-cookie ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies.

There’s also red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

No word on how long the dessert will be on the shelves.

Blue Bell would only say that ‘Christmas Cookies’ is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.