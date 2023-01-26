Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo takes on the fastest growing sport… Pickleball! Instructor Maxwell Trotta of Trotta Tennis & Pickleball Academy in Tampa joins Gayle on the pickleball court to teach her the basics of pickleball. Pickleball combines the fun elements of tennis, ping-pong and badmenton and is played on a smaller court than a tennis court.

