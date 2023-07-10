Tampa (BLOOM) – The “Bloom Health Club” digital show, hosted by Gayle Guyardo and Brody Wooddell, returns for its second episode with a special guest, the renowned “Self-Esteem Doctor” Dr. Simone Alisha.

The show airs live on Monday’s at 2:30 p.m.

This episode is a chance to discover how to build and maintain a healthy self-esteem. The interactive format allows viewers to engage with Dr. Alisha in real-time, gaining practical strategies and insights. Livestreamed on Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, the show fosters community participation. Don’t miss this empowering conversation and take the first step towards embracing your self-worth.