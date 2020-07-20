Bison charges at Yellowstone, woman plays dead

(WFLA/NBC) – Harrowing moments were captured on camera as a bison charged at visitors in Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

The video shows a few bison walking in a large field before the animals charge.

Two women start running away, but one of them trips and falls.

Voice off screen yell, “play dead! Play dead!” and that’s exactly what the woman does.

The video shows her lying motionless as the bison checks her out.

Eventually, the animal gallows away and someone rushes over to help the woman stand up.

The bystander who recorded the incident said the woman is a local and knew to play dead in that situation.

The woman was not hurt.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: