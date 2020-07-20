LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Bison charges at Yellowstone, woman plays dead

News

by: WFLA/NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/NBC) – Harrowing moments were captured on camera as a bison charged at visitors in Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

The video shows a few bison walking in a large field before the animals charge.
Two women start running away, but one of them trips and falls.

Voice off screen yell, “play dead! Play dead!” and that’s exactly what the woman does.

The video shows her lying motionless as the bison checks her out.

Eventually, the animal gallows away and someone rushes over to help the woman stand up.

The bystander who recorded the incident said the woman is a local and knew to play dead in that situation.

The woman was not hurt.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss