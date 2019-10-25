Bird recovering after an entire lure found in stomach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Double Crusted Cormorant is recovering after it was found with an entire lure in its stomach.

According to officials with Birds in Helping Hands, the bird was rescued at the Gulf Pier on Fort Desoto and is currently having surgery at Busch Gardens to remove the lure.

Shelley Vickery the Director of Birds in Helping Hands says volunteers are working with Friends of Pelicans to try and rescue as many birds as possible.

“We have at least six birds every day that have been found with hooks and many times it takes swimming out to the rocks to rescue them and bring them to shore for assessment,” Vickery said.

The bird will be transported to another facility for rehabilation.

