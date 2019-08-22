Bird or bunny? Internet explodes over this video

Live Now
Remember the dress debate of 2015? Was it white and gold or blue and black?

Now, video of a new optical illusion is driving the Internet crazy.

Is it a bird? Or is it a bunny?

Survey says—it’s a bird! An African white-necked raven named “Mischief” to be exact.

This 18-year-old fella belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri. And apparently– he’s a pretty talented guy.

Not only does he fly, he talks, paints, and of course– confuses the Internet.

