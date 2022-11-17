BUFFALO, N.Y. – (WFLA) – Bundle up New York, Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns is predicted to get a little snowy.

The Week 11 matchup could get dicey as a snowstorm is making its way toward upstate New York this week. According to Accuweather.com, as much as six feet of snow is estimated for the area.

A lake-effect snow warning will also be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until Sunday at 1 p.m. – the exact time the Bills vs. Browns are scheduled to play.

On Wednesday, Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk that the league will continue to monitor the weather and has “been in contact with both clubs.”

A decision on whether or not the game will be moved out of Buffalo has yet to be determined.

The option to postpone the game to either Monday or Tuesday could be an option, but for the NFL, that plan wouldn’t be ideal as the Bills are set to play in Detroit against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Although both AFC teams are used to playing in colder conditions, playing six feet of snow would be out of the ordinary for both teams.