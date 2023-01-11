BUFFALO, N.Y. (WFLA) – Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and heading home just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Twitter saying, “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY. Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.”

Physicians at the hospital said that after a completion of tests, they are confident that the 24-year-old could be discharged and continue his rehabilitation at home with the Bills.

Hamlin was transferred to the Buffalo hospital after being released from UC Medical Center on Monday.

Doctors say that Hamlin has made “remarkable” progress over the past week, from being taken off the breathing tube, talking to family members, live-tweeting games over the weekend, and even setting off “every alarm in the ICU” after the Bills kickoff return touchdown.

Although the doctors at UCMC said it was still too early to detail what his long-term recovery will entail, they anticipate the next steps will involve rehabilitation and physical therapy.

The physicians added Monday that it’s still too early to rule out any cause of what happened, but further tests will help determine the cause of the scary injury.