Bill would help FDA identify medical shortages

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As Chinese manufacturers shut down plants to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration last week reported the first drug shortage linked to the outbreak.

The FDA has tried to tamp down on fears of shortages and so far won’t identify the name of the drug that is in scant supply.

“That’s crazy,” said Robert Weissman, president of the consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen. “The FDA and the administration more generally ought to be upfront with the public.”

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling people not to buy face masks and other protective gear for fear that medical professionals won’t have access to what they need. The U.S. surgeon general used Twitter over the weekend to echo that message.

Lawmakers say the nation is ill-prepared for the threat of an outbreak and that federal health officials need to make changes.

“With China not producing drugs, we are at risk,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said. “There’s a real danger that we will encounter shortfalls of these vital antibiotics.”

He has introduced legislation that would give the government power to collect data from drug and medical supply manufacturers to prevent future scares.

“This legislation would help secure those supply chains,” he explained. “We’ll make sure the FDA has advanced warning of any potential shortages and can take any sort of proactive action they need to.”

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn agrees the agency needs stronger enforcement tools and more resources to better monitor shortages.

The White House insists supply chains are under control. To underline the point, President Donald Trump met Monday with executives from major drug companies to discuss preparation for the virus. That meeting was initially supposed to be about prescription drug prices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel insurance concerns"

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "nursing homes and coronavirus"

Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible"

Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus"

the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon"

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"

Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida"

the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery"

What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?"

Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says"

Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient"

Indian Rocks Beach businesses are cautiously concerned about the impact of coronavirus on tourism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Rocks Beach businesses are cautiously concerned about the impact of coronavirus on tourism"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss