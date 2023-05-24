TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — He’s 66 million years old, the size of an RV, and his new home is right in the middle of downtown Tampa at the Glazer Children’s Museum.

His name is Big John, the triceratops.

At 10 feet tall, and 26 feet long, he’s the world’s largest triceratops fossil. He was discovered in 2014 in South Dakota by Walter Stein, who was by himself when he found the first horn.

“He told me the most amazing thing,” recalled Kate White, who works at the museum. “Being by himself when he looked at this, there was a moment of awe. He realized, ‘I am the only person in the world who has laid eyes on this dinosaur.'”

It’s a big deal he’s in Tampa. Big John is the first full-sized skeleton of a dinosaur that has ever been on display in Tampa Bay.

Seeing a real-life dinosaur is certainly fun for kids, but Big John is also a learning tool, teaching them the behaviors dinosaurs used in prehistoric times.

If you take a look at his skull, there’s a mark on his frill. Paleontologists say that likely means he was involved in a traumatic fight with another triceratops.

Big John will call the museum home for three years. He’s on loan from the Pagidipati family of Tampa, who purchased the skeleton at auction.

You and your family can get up close and personal with Big John starting this Friday, May 26. Make sure to make a reservation so you don’t miss out on all the prehistoric fun.