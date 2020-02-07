Big fun in Tampa Bay as ‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’ inflates for three weekends

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bouncers of all ages get ready to jump for joy!

The Guinness Certified “World’s Biggest Bounce” is back in Tampa Bay for not one, but three weekends and there’s all-new fun.

The Big Bounce America is rolling out a lineup of bigger and bouncier attractions this year.

Today, 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross is getting a sneak peek of the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” brand-new addition – the Sport Slam.

Sport Slam is a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size.

The Big Bounce America is expanding “The World’s Biggest Bounce House” by 30-percent with it towering over 13,000 sq. feet.

Also, returning this year is The Giant, the 900-foot-long obstacle course with over 50 inflatable obstacles, and airSPACE, the space-themed wonderland with ball pits, mazes, and a giant five-person slide.

Catch all the fun this weekend, Feb. 8 and 9, at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final two weekends will be at Ruskin’s Ruskin Recreation.

CLICK HERE to learn more about “The World’s Biggest Bounce House”.