Sunday morning will be much cooler than we are used to so you might need a sweater heading out as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 60s. It will stay dry throughout the day, but there will be lots of cloud cover which will keep high temperatures in the low 80s. A breezy north wind will help keep our temps below average as well.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and the coolest morning in the low to mid 60s with highs in the low 80s.

It will be warmer Tuesday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s after a chilly morning in the mid 60s.

A warm front moves from the south which will bring us significant rain Wednesday through Friday as well as warmer, more humid air. Another cold front will move through Saturday bringing us drier and cooler weather next Sunday.