‘Bier Fest’ to return to Busch Gardens this weekend with new bites and beverages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bier Fest is returning to Busch Gardens this weekend with a new line-up of brews and snacks.

“We are so excited to bring beer fest back to Busch Gardens for its fourth year and we’re pouring out over 50 beers at the park this year and lots of great bites to go with them as you’re going between our amazing rides and animal habitats,” said Busch Garden representative Rebecca Romzek.

The festival will be celebrating local Florida breweries and those across the state in their beverages. Romzek said the local brews will be “sprinkled throughout different eateries” in the park.

“One of the things we’re most excited about for this year at beer fest is that we’re really celebrating some of the best Florida breweries at Busch Gardens,” Romzek said.

The park is also celebrating other Florida breweries throughout the park.

The new Giraffe Bar will also be factored in to the festival.

“We have this wonderful brew haven right here in the park that’s really going to be a great celebration of beer and should be included in the event. So we’re so excited that Giraffe Bar after our guests have been raving about it that it gets to be a part of Bier Fest this year,” Romzek said.

New food includes barbeque from the Zambia Smokehouse at the park, including brisket poutine, pulled pork nachos and a new version of macaroni and cheese.

There are also sweet treats on deck from the park available throughout the festival, including pineapple skewers with tagine to cupcakes from the park’s bakery.

“So we’ve got a campfire s’mores with some bougie candy bacon on it, we’ve got a peach cobbler, an espresso with a little tiny macaron on top, and my favorite, is the peanut butter and Nutella so really good flavors

A mimosa bar and sangria, as well as bourbon tasting, will be available if beer isn’t your thing.

Sample lanyards are available, starting at $49.99.